Executive Director of WWE Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, discussed his least favorite Championship belts in professional wrestling history.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, co-host Conrad Thompson asked the man formerly known as Brother Love if he would added blue to the stars at the top of the faceplate of the recently updated WWE United States Championship.

"Subjective - I think it would have made it pop. If I was doing it, then I probably would have done that, but I like it. I like the three-dimensional aspect of it" (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

However, Bruce Prichard did state that he prefers the newer version of the WWE United States Championship as opposed to the previous version.

Here's a closer look at the NEW United States Championship. (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/aIrK64C9O4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 7, 2020

Bruce Prichard's least favorite WWE Championship?

When discussing professional wrestling championship designs that Bruce Prichard disliked the most, Conrad Thompson asked Prichard's opinion on the infamous spinner WWE Championship belt.

Bruce Prichard admitted that he thought the spinner WWE Championship, introduced by John Cena, was "excellent". However, Prichard did admit that he is not a fan of the current WWE tag team championship belts.

"The spinner was f--king excellent man, I'd probably have to say the tag team championship belts that are now in the WWE." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

"Copper-penny, I hated them. I hate the design, really hated the copper-penny look, I'll give you another one – the Southwest Tag Team Championships, San Antonio Southwest Championship Wrestling. Those were the most God-awful championship belts of all-time. Their Southwest Title was the drizzling sh**s. [It was a] Mickey Mouse-looking belt, but the tag team titles were the lamest ever in the history of championship belts." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Advertisement

The new #SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be awarded to the winner of a tournament that ends at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/mdkTWxt2xZ — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2016

In addition to giving his opinion on the worst championship designs in professional wrestling history, Bruce Prichard also gave his opinion on the WWE 24/7 Championship belt. Prichard stated that he "loves" the design of the relatively new title.

What is your least favorite championship belt design in professional wrestling history?