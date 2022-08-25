Bruce Prichard explains if 55-year-old star was not treated well by WWE 

Bruce Prichard briefly discussed why Perry Saturn might've been unhappy with his position in WWF back in the day despite working alongside the likes of Eddie Guerrero and others.

Saturn made his debut for the company as a member of The Radicalz. The faction consisted of Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, and Guerrero himself, and was highly successful, with each member holding different championships.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, Prichard discussed if Saturn was not satisfied with his position in the company and the likelihood of a whisper campaign backstage.

"I don't think so, I think that's basically either Perry or just the boys themselves kind of talking about that and maybe within, as far as in the office. And that nature, no I don't remember anything that sort at that time," said Prichard. [From 28:03 to 28:30]

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Triple H vs Perry Saturn



WWF Heat

October 8, 2000 Triple H vs Perry Saturn WWF HeatOctober 8, 2000 https://t.co/LAKfp8Kh8d

Bruce Prichard also explained when Vince McMahon realized Triple H was a top guy in WWE

During the same edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard also talked about Triple H. He also discussed when Vince McMahon realized that The Game was meant to be a top guy in WWE.

According to Prichard, McMahon initially thought that Triple h was meant to be a mid-card guy. However, the former multi-time WWE World Champion eventually stepped up and proved that he belonged at the top as well.

Bruce Prichard said:

"The first time that Triple H won the title was probably the first time that Vince really saw him step up and felt that he is going to be a top guy and as I've said before Vince didn't always think that Hunter was going to be a top guy, felt that he was a mid-card performer at best. But there was that period in the late 90s and in Vince's eyes, he did step up."

WWE @WWE WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul " @TripleH " Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple… WWE has announced that effective immediately, Paul "@TripleH" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. wwe.com/article/triple…

Triple H is the current Head of Creative in WWE and has taken over following Vince McMahon's retirement.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Something To Wrestle and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi