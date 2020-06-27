Bruce Prichard on the major issue John Cena creates in WWE

John Cena was a part of WWE for a very long time, and during that time, he definitely had his share of issues.

The leader of the Cenation was always very efficient in the ring, but it came at a cost.

Anirban

John Cena in WWE

John Cena is possibly the most prominent WWE Superstars of all time, right alongside The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. However, there are aspects of every WWE Superstar that has come under criticism at one time or the other. John Cena has been no exception to this rule, and while he has been criticized by WWE fans for a lot of things, something that has been brought up again and again over the years is the fact that he calls out moves in his matches to direct the action inside the ring. Often this is audible to WWE fans and has been pointed out as a joke to quite a few people.

Recently during an episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Prichard talked about how John Cena calling moves out loud was not something that should be worried about.

How John Cena calling out WWE matches in the ring is not a problem

Bruce Prichard talked about how John Cena calling out moves in the ring was something that he did because that was simply how he worked. He went on to point out that WWE infrastructure had improved and the audio around the ring was far better than it used to be, as a result of which what John Cena said in the ring could be heard by the fans. However, Prichard emphasized how this was not something to worry about, and previous generations of WWE performers also worked under these issues, but the lack of mics meant that very few people could hear them.

He went on to say that unlike how it worked for John Cena, the fans in the first row, who might have been the only ones to have heard wrestlers call out the moves, would not have understood that they were setting up the match and simply shouting what they were going to do.

"There are different schools of thought here. First of all, the improvement of the audio from the ring mics and everything else which are turned up so that you can hear more of the match. Here's the difference, Cena likes to call a lot of the stuff in the ring. He's not one of those guys who can go out and memorize an entire match and then just go out and do it. He likes to get out and feel it and call it, so to that I give him credit. Could he be more discreet and quiet? Yes. But if you were to have the microphones as sensitive as they are back in the day with old-timers? The old-timers called them louder than that. The only difference is we never picked them up. Nobody was smart, they didn't know what they were doing anyway. If you heard someone call, 'Hip Toss', if you heard it in the first row, you just thought he was telling the guy what he is going to do, and not putting it all together. That's people being too smart for their own good."