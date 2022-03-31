"Wasn't ready for it" - Bruce Prichard says WWE Legend battled self-doubt before facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has always been a trending name during WrestleMania season, and more so this time around as he will go into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

On this week's episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Bruce Prichard reviewed WrestleMania X8 and revealed a few behind-the-scenes details about The Undertaker's match against Ric Flair.

Prichard began by confirming rumors that 'Taker pushed for WWE to book the match as he desperately wanted to work with The Nature Boy.

Despite being one of the greatest in-ring storytellers ever, Ric Flair doubted whether he had it in him to put on a WrestleMania-level match against The Undertaker.

The Phenom was convinced of having a memorable outing with Flair, and people backstage even attempted to help the former WCW Champion regain his confidence. Here's what Bruce Prichard recalled:

"You know, Ric wasn't ready for it. I think if you'd ask Ric, I think Ric had a lot of self-doubt whether or not he could perform at a WrestleMania level with The Undertaker," revealed Bruce Prichard. "I think Ric was the only one that had that doubt as 'Taker was confident it would be a great match and everyone around knew, 'Ric, get your confidence back, man. You've got this. You're in there with The Undertaker. He's going to make sure he makes you look like a million bucks, which he did." [22:04 - 22:37]

Bruce Prichard says Ric Flair eventually stepped up to the occasion and delivered against The Undertaker

Interestingly, the dream match was the longest bout at WrestleMania 18, and it marked the tenth victory for the Deadman in the iconic streak.

The WWE legends delivered a bloody no disqualification classic, and Prichard wasn't surprised to see Ric Flair bring out a vintage performance despite his uncertainty heading into the show.

"Ric has always been able to step up to the occasion and deliver," stated Prichard. "He may have self-doubt going in, but once Ric walks out through that arena, whether he is wearing a suit or a robe, it clicks in. He doesn't think about what he does; he feels what he does." [22:38 - 22:54]

