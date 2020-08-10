The Rock, Dani Garcia, and RedBird Capital recently purchased the XFL for a sum of $15 million. They aim to bring the XFL back for a season in 2021. WWE legend Bruce Prichard recently spoke about The Rock becoming co-owner of the XFL on his podcast, Something To Wrestle:

Happy as s*** for him. If you watch Ballers, it really is a real-life episode and it's a real Dwayne Johnson goal. Speaking of hard work, I've never seen anybody other than Vince that works as hard as him, and he is constantly driven, has goals, busts his a** and doesn't get anything for free.

My pro-football dreams never came true, but buying the XFL allows me to help other player’s dreams come true. And give the fans something special and fun - for the love of football. @DanyGarciaCo #GerryCardinale @xfl2020 https://t.co/k7hIpHdwoI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

Prichard also talked about The Rock's love for football and added that he was happy that the XFL was staying alive:

So, I'm happy for him. I'm happy that it's staying alive, and I'm happy that someone that I know has a hand in molding it and being a part of it. So, Rock has a love for football. He always has, and for him to achieve that, I think that's cool as s***. H/T: Wrestling INC

The 2020 return season of the XFL started in February but was forced to close down the following month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league filed for bankruptcy in April.

Bruce Prichard reveals if there were WCW stars Vince McMahon wanted during the Monday Night Wars

On the same episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard was asked if there were any WCW stars who Vince McMahon really wanted to sign during the Monday Night Wars.

In his response, Bruce Prichard said there wasn't anybody that wanted that badly. Here's what he had to say:

I don't think that there was anybody from WCW that we wanted. 'Oh My God! We got to have them!' The Giant [Big Show] was intriguing. We got The Giant; besides that, you know, Jericho was intriguing. Jericho came over, but there wasn't anybody [where we said], 'Boy, I wish I had him. H/T: Wrestling INC

August 9th, 1999: 21 years ago today, one of the greatest debuts in wrestling history happened when @IAmJericho showed up on RAW! pic.twitter.com/STlgBCjW2g — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) August 9, 2020

