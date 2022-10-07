WWE personality reveals original plans for Triple H in 2002

Bruce Prichard reveals original plans for Triple H in 2002 after he returned from an injury.

In the early 2000s, The Game was one of the most dangerous heels on the roster. He was on top until he was injured on Monday Night RAW.

Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit challenged Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin on Monday Night RAW on May 21, 2001. Chris Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho on Steve Austin, and The Game tore his left quadriceps muscle as he attempted to break up the submission hold.

Despite his injury, Hunter finished the match. However, it was later revealed that The Game's injury was so severe that his career could have ended. Hunter was sidelined for most of the year because of this, returning as a babyface just before the Royal Rumble in 2002.

WWE originally planned to bring back the former World Heavyweight Champion as a heel. However, the crowd reaction was so overwhelming that they had no choice but to turn him face, according to executive director Bruce Prichard.

"He left as a heel, we wanted to bring him back as a heel, but there was no way not to do it," Prichard said.

Triple H ended up winning the Royal Rumble after his return in 2002

After his in-ring return, The Game won the 2002 Royal Rumble match. He then headlined WrestleMania 18 with then-Undisputed WWF Champion Chris Jericho.

Triple H eventually emerged victorious and became the new champion.

Although we now know that the original plans were for the former world champion to return as a heel, we won't ever know if he would've won the title if he had gone ahead with that angle.

What is your take on the original plans for The Game? Let us know in the comments section.

