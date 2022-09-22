"Too nice for this business" - Bruce Prichard says former WWE star was not ready to face The Undertaker

Bruce Prichard recently opened up about Robert Maillet, aka Kurrgan's career, recalling how the former WWE star wasn't prepared to share the ring with The Undertaker during the Attitude Era.

Kurrgan joined WWE in 1997 and spent two years in the company. Despite having a great look, the seven-foot giant failed to break out as a singles star and incidentally wrestled his last WWE match on a Sunday Night Heat episode against The Undertaker in 1999.

The Undertaker squashed Kurrgan in the one-sided affair as the Ministry of Darkness members looked on from the ramp. Bruce Prichard said that while Kurrgan was a kind human being outside the ring, he wasn't cut out for the wrestling business and was far from competing at 'Taker's level.

Here's what Prichard revealed on this week's episode of his AdFreeShows podcast:

"First of all, I love Kurrgan. Robert Maillet, I would put Robert up there with one of the people that was too nice for this business," said Bruce Prichard. "He is genuinely such a kind soul and really, really a good guy. But I don't think Kurrgan was, at least in our tenure; I don't think there was ever a time that Kurrgan was up to snuff to be considered for 'Taker." [17:00 - 17:48]

A former WWE Champion was upset about his match against The Undertaker

The Undertaker's glorious resume features several in-ring classics against some of the greatest wrestlers. However, the WWE Hall of Famer was unfortunately also involved in a few stinkers in his 30+year career.

Fans don't have fond memories of The Undertaker's Super ShowDown 2019 match against Goldberg, and the former WCW Champion himself was livid following a forgettable outing in Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE star EC3 was on the WWE flight back home with Goldberg and recently revealed the veteran's reaction on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, as you can view below:

"Goldberg was knocked out, and I remember on the plane how this affects guys even at the very top of their game or who have been to the top of the mountain," stated EC3. "A performance that you're not satisfied with, and then 18 hours to think about it alone in the darkness."

