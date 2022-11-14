"Bruce Prichard or somebody would read that" - WWE veteran says RAW Superstar could get fired for recent comments (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that Mustafa Ali could find himself in hot water and possibly even get fired by WWE for one of his recent tweets.

A few days back, Braun Strowman praised his and Omos' match from Crown Jewel 2022 via a tweet. However, what caught the fans' attention was The Monster Among Men firing shots at "flippy floppers," saying nobody cared about them and that "giants and monsters" were better. As expected, this created a massive uproar, with talent from both WWE and AEW criticizing Strowman.

RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali was among those who responded to the former WWE Universal Champion by asking him to teach how to get fired. The post was seemingly a shot at Braun Strowman's first release from WWE in June 2021.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo blasted Mustafa Ali for his tweet, saying he was an "idiot." The former WWE writer stated that those within the promotion could be angry with Ali's comments and possibly even fire him out of "spite."

"I swear to god, with all due respect, let me say this first. This Ali's gotta be the biggest idiot on the block. Because if he doesn't, EC3 back me up; if he doesn't know by saying, "Can you tell me how to get fired," bro, to be spiteful, they'll fire him the next day! Right or wrong, EC3?" said Russo.

The wrestling veteran added that if someone like WWE executive Bruce Prichard came across the tweet, Ali's tenure with the company could end.

"You don't say something like that, bro, because Bruce Prichard or somebody would read that, get pissed off, and guess what? He'll receive his wish. How does he not know better than that, bro?" added Vince Russo. (2:50 - 3:32)

Vince Russo has been critical of Mustafa Ali's on-screen character in WWE

Russo has been vocal about his dislike for Mustafa Ali's recent babyface turn on RAW. A couple of weeks ago, while speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo didn't hold back before blasting Ali's on-screen character.

The wrestling veteran explained that it doesn't make sense for Ali to turn babyface after leading an outlaw group like RETRIBUTION without a seamless transition.

"Bro, the guy, I'm gonna say it again and Ali, you can DM all you want and call me a ho* and whatever names you want to call me. You can't go from the leader of a, what kind of group would you call RETRIBUTION? Were they RETRIBUTION? You can't go from the leader of an outlaw group to a babyface without months of television of seeing that transaction. Something has to happen for you to see the light, then you get the sympathy from the people, you try to write your wrongs," said Russo.

It remains to be seen how WWE handles Mustafa Ali's babyface character. Though a match between him and United States Champion Seth Rollins was about to go down on last week's RAW, Bobby Lashley played spoilsport by attacking Ali backstage.

What do you make of Vince Russo's comments about Ali possibly being fired for his tweet? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

