"You can DM all you want and call me a ho*" - Vince Russo hits back at Mustafa Ali by criticizing his character and "fart in a church" faction RETRIBUTION (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently took a dig at Mustafa Ali and criticized his character. He also took shots at his former faction RETRIBUTION.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned how Ali could turn into a babyface after serving as the leader of an outlaw group like RETRIBUTION.

The former booker believes that WWE rushed the 36-year-old's face turn and didn't think it through.

"Bro, the guy, I'm gonna say it again and Ali, you can DM all you want and call me a ho* and whatever names you want to call me. You can't go from the leader of a, what kind of group would you call RETRIBUTION? Were they RETRIBUTION? You can't go from the leader of an outlaw group to a babyface without months of television of seeing that transaction. Something has to happen for you to see the light, then you get the sympathy from the people, you try to write your wrongs. Without any of that bro, the fact that you were the leader of that group, that was a massive fart in church. The only thing that's going to get that stank off of you is writing and storyline and I saw the light, I'm gonna redeem myself. That's the only way," said Vince Russo [33 – 35]

Vince Russo criticized Mustafa Ali for his backstage segment with The Miz

Mustafa Ali was in action against The Miz on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The two men squared off in a singles match.

Speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo took a dig at Ali for bringing up the 'tiny b*lls' promo while interacting with Miz backstage. He said:

"Ali looks at Miz's w**ner and I'm like, 'What are we doing here guys?' He literally stared at his freaking w**ner, so he could get over the, 'You got little b**ls'. Bro, let's be honest with you and me, all the gals and guys out there, listening to this show. How in god's name can you look at a guy in pants and know whether he's got big b**ls or small b**ls?"

Mustafa Ali has been feuding with Seth Rollins for weeks. However, the two did not interact on this week's show despite competing in their respective matches.

