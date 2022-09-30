"I wish I could have stopped that" - Bruce Prichard on a former world champion leaving WWE

Bruce Prichard has revealed that he regrets letting Stone Cold Steve Austin leave WWE in 2002.

Prichard was back for a new podcast episode and was asked about three of the most significant WWE exits in history. The ones highlighted were Hulk Hogan in 1993, Steve Austin in 2002, and CM Punk in 2014. He also expressed who he would have stopped from quitting the company.

The Texas Rattlesnake infamously walked out of WWE due to creative differences with company higher-ups nearly 20 years ago. While he eventually returned to the promotion before his retirement, Prichard believes WWE suffered from Austin's absence. He was inarguably the biggest star in professional wrestling at the time.

The current WWE executive feels Austin's backstage issues could have been resolved through effective dialog, but that sadly never happened:

"Austin in 02. I wish I could have stopped that. I wish that that had never happened," said Prichard. "So, yeah, definitely because Steve was the biggest in the business, and he was upset at something that could have been talked through." [37:00 - 37:40]

Steve Austin names two WWE stars as the biggest draws in wrestling currently

The Hall of Famer recently opened up on various topics during a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with the legendary Bill Apter.

During the exclusive chat, Austin heaped praise on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and called them the two most valuable players in the wrestling industry. Steve Austin specifically spoke about Lesnar and was amazed that the Beast Incarnate has remained relevant at the top for nearly 20 years.

Here's what Austin revealed during an interview from earlier this month, where he also spoke about The Rock, The Undertaker, and Lesnar's new babyface gimmick:

"He is still, after almost 20 years, the biggest draw, him and Roman, in the business today. Brock Lesnar has had one of the most amazing, different runs in the history of the business, and no one will ever do it like Brock Lesnar has done it," said Steve Austin. "Whether it is Suplex City or in the Octagon, or whatever it is, Brock is doing." [3:49 - 4:14

Do you agree with Steve Austin's claim about Lesnar and Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please credit 'Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far