Brutus Beefcake Reveals How He Met Hulk Hogan Before WWE Stardom (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 07, 2025 19:32 GMT
Hulk Hogan made his name in WWE in the 1980s [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The Hulkster's long-time friend, Brutus Beefcake, recently reflected on his six decades of history with the wrestling icon.

Beefcake and Hogan broke into the wrestling business together in the late 1970s. Before that, the two men attended the same high school and struck up a close friendship due to their shared passion for working out.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Beefcake said all eyes were on Hogan when they hung out at the beach:

"I watched him play baseball when he was 12 years old. That's how far back I go. We all went to the same high school. He was three years older than me. Everybody went to the same beach area. He was always out there with his boys. He had a van and had these big giant speakers, just blasting speakers down the beach, and everybody, they always drew attention." [1:47 – 2:16]
Watch the video above to hear Brutus Beefcake pay an emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan.

How Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan became wrestlers

After watching Hulk Hogan play in rock bands for several years, Brutus Beefcake decided to follow his friend into the wrestling industry.

Beefcake initially felt like the odd one out in his friendship group. However, that changed when he was the only person who wanted to become a wrestler alongside Hogan.

"I was just a kid that they didn't have any time for, like, 'Hey, look at this kid here,'" Beefcake continued. "Typical hang-around little kid, wants to hang around with the boys, and nobody had time for me until it was time to go run away and become a wrestler, and then everybody chickened out, except who? Me." [2:30 – 2:53]
In the same interview, Beefcake disclosed details about more devastating news he received around the time of Hogan's death.

Brutus Beefcake was speaking at TMart Promotions' The Gathering 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

