Brutus Beefcake's Wife "Thrown Out" of Hulk Hogan's Funeral, B. Brian Blair Says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive interview, B. Brian Blair alleged that Brutus Beefcake's wife was thrown out of The Hulkster's funeral.
Dozens of wrestling legends paid tribute to Hogan at a memorial in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. Beefcake attended the service alongside his wife, Missy Beefcake, despite falling out with the WWE icon several years ago.
Blair told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Missy Beefcake swore at Hogan's ex-wife, Linda, resulting in her being removed from the venue:
"I was standing next to Linda, and I hear the C word, and I look up and it's Brutus' wife, and Linda called the security because she called Linda that and then denied it, and I heard it, so they got thrown out. Yes [Brutus Beefcake attended Hulk Hogan's funeral], which is hard to believe after he trashed Terry so much. I can't believe he would come there after trashing him. They were not on speaking terms at all." [3:50 – 4:31]
B. Brian Blair on Hulk Hogan's Friendship with Brutus Beefcake
In the mid-to-late 1970s, Hulk Hogan broke into the wrestling industry alongside B. Brian Blair and Brutus Beefcake. Blair remained close with the six-time WWE Champion for almost five decades. However, Beefcake lost touch with The Hulkster after claiming his long-time friend made a pass at his wife.
According to Blair, Hogan wanted to eliminate as much negativity from his life as possible:
"I'm the kind of person, I don't hold a grudge, and Terry really didn't hold a grudge. He just doesn't want negativity around him." [5:06 – 5:15]
B. Brian Blair is the President and CEO of The Cauliflower Alley Club. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping former wrestlers who have faced financial hardships.
