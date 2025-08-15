Brutus Beefcake and his Wife: "We Were Not Thrown Out of Hulk Hogan's Funeral" (Exclusive)

Brutus Beefcake attended Hulk Hogan's funeral with his wife Missy in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. WWE legend B. Brian Blair recently alleged that the couple were thrown out of the memorial service. However, they insist this is not true.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive interview, Blair told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Missy Beefcake was "thrown out" of the funeral after insulting Hogan's ex-wife Linda.
After speaking with Brutus and Missy about the story, Apter clarified that they disputed Blair's version of events:
"I just talked with them and offered a chance to do an interview with them, and they want me to get it out there and tell the public that B. Brian Blair saying they were thrown out is not true. They felt uncomfortable after some time at the funeral and left of their own volition. They were not thrown out."
These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next
Last week, Brutus Beefcake spoke highly of Hulk Hogan after learning news of his long-time friend's passing. You can hear his heartfelt words in the video above.
Brutus Beefcake's message to Hulk Hogan
In the late 1970s, Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan broke into the wrestling business together. The two went on to share the ring dozens of times during their legendary careers, both as on-screen rivals and tag team partners.
Although they lost contact over the years, Beefcake only had positive things to say to Apter about his close friend:
"I'd say, 'Brother, just relax, be comfortable.' I know you were in pain for many, many years, like I have, and now your pain has gone, and you're sitting by the big man up there, and just save me a spot because when it comes time and he calls me, I'll be sitting right up there next to you, bud."
Beefcake also revealed the extraordinary story behind how he met Hogan before their days in the wrestling industry began.