BSK member claims The Undertaker considered leaving WWE at one stage

The Undertaker seriously contemplated swapping WWE for WCW in the 1990s, according to Henry O. Godwinn.

The legendary superstar stayed loyal to WWE at a time when many wrestlers departed the company to work for its biggest rival. In March, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said on The Pat McAfee Show that The Deadman never spoke to him about potentially joining WCW.

Godwinn and Mideon were both members of The Undertaker's backstage group, known as the Bone Street Krew (BSK). In a recent interview on Monte & The Pharaoh, Mideon claimed that the Hall of Famer had no interest in switching companies:

"Never, not once. No." [59:46 – 59:48]

Seconds later, Henry O. Godwinn smiled before sharing an interesting revelation that even Mideon had never heard before:

"Yeah," Godwinn replied when asked if The Undertaker was fielding offers from WCW. "One time it was brought up between just our little group. He was talking about, 'If I go, everybody's going.' But thank God it didn't [happen]. Look what happened." [59:57 – 1:00:13]

The Undertaker previously worked for WCW in 1989 and 1990. He left the promotion after then-booker Ole Anderson told him he would never draw money in the wrestling business.

Reason why Henry O. Godwinn favored WWE over WCW

Between 1992 and 1994, Henry O. Godwinn and Mideon worked for WCW under the names Shanghai Pierce and Tex Slazenger, respectively.

Godwinn recalled how he preferred working for Vince McMahon due to how badly he was booked in WCW:

"Both," Godwinn said when asked if Vince McMahon is a genius or an a**hole. "But we like him. Look at the opportunity he gave us. We didn't get that in WCW. We got used and abused down there. Even Arn [WCW legend Arn Anderson] said, 'You guys are too good at putting everybody over.' When we got together up there [in WWE], we had an opportunity to do our thing finally." [1:00:25 – 1:00:46]

Mideon added in the interview that The Undertaker once disliked wrestling a fellow WWE Superstar, so he formed an alliance with him instead.

