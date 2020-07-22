This past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler challenged Drew McIntyre to a match for the latter's WWE Championship. The Showoff had the freedom to choose the stipulation of the match. Dolph Ziggler kept the WWE Champion as well as the WWE Universe in the dark until the event. When he finally revealed the stipulation, Bubba Ray Dudley said that The Showoff forgot one critical addition.

Dolph Ziggler's stipulation at WWE Extreme Rules

Before the bell rung for his match at WWE Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler revealed the stipulation that he had chosen. Dolph Ziggler said that he would wrestle under Extreme Rules conditions while the same didn't apply for Drew McIntyre.

That meant, McIntyre could be disqualified and counted out just like in any other match. If McIntyre got himself disqualified or didn't make it back into the ring before the ten count, Dolph Ziggler would walk away with the WWE Championship that night.

There were many instances during the match that it seemed like Drew McIntyre would lose the belt. But The Scottish Psychopath overcame the odds and retained his Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler's mistake according to Bubba Ray Dudley

Bubba Ray Dudley was a guest on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump. On the show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Bayley's current run, WWE Extreme Rules, and Dolph Ziggler's performance at the event.

During the conversation, Bubba Ray Duddley pointed out why Dolph Ziggler came up short at WWE Extreme Rules. According to him, Ziggler left out one more addition to the stipulation that he had chosen.

The one thing @HEELZiggler forgot to do during the #WWETitle Match at WWE #ExtremeRules according to @bullyray5150??? Take away the #Claymore!

It looks like Bubba Ray Dudley was right as Drew McIntyre's Claymore Kick did prove to be the difference-maker at WWE Extreme Rules. During the match, it looked like Dolph Ziggler would walk out as Champion, but McIntyre showed us that he is one tough WWE Superstar and will hold on to the title no matter what.

On next week's WWE RAW, we will witness a rematch between the two WWE Superstars, but this time, Drew McIntyre has the liberty of choosing the stipulation for the match.

Do you agree with Bubba Ray Dudley? Let us know in the comments below!