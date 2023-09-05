"Bucket list tingz" - WWE legend breaks character to talk candidly about Payback match

A WWE legend has broken character to comment on their match at WWE Payback.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch kicked off Payback 2023 with an incredible Steel Cage match. Lynch emerged victorious, and Stratus argued with her protege, Zoey Stark, after the bout. Stark then leveled the Hall of Famer with the Z360 and left her in the ring.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Trish Stratus took to Instagram to deliver a message to wrestling fans. It was Stratus' first Steel Cage match of her career, and she noted that it was on her bucket list. She thanked the fans and included several photos of her match against Becky Lynch at Payback.

"Welp, that was fun! Bucket list tingz ✔️ #ThankYouWWEUniverse Up next …. 👀 Click #linkinbio for more," she wrote.

Becky Lynch vowed to retire Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

The former RAW Women's Champion was determined to get revenge on Trish Stratus this past Saturday night at Payback.

The rivalry between the two superstars started in April after Stratus betrayed Lynch and Lita. They battled at Night of Champions, and Zoey Stark interfered during the bout, helping Stratus to emerge victorious. Their match on the August 14 edition of RAW ended in a double count-out, and Adam Pearce announced the Steel Cage match at this past Saturday's premium live event in Pittsburgh.

Becky Lynch was a guest on WWE's The Bump ahead of Payback and said she planned on sending Stratus home for good following their Steel Cage match.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

Stratus is a legendary performer in the wrestling business and delivered a great Steel Cage match with Becky Lynch at Payback. Only time will tell what the future holds for Trish Stratus in the company.

