Buddy Matthews comments about his insecurities on Rhea Ripley's latest picture; How did the WWE star respond?

Rhea Ripley had an interesting to and fro with her real-life partner and former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews on Instagram.

The duo have been together since 2022 and often post about each other on their social media handles. However, the Eradicator is immensely popular among wrestling fans and is also involved in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, which has also created a narrative among fans that Buddy might be insecure.

While the narrative about Buddy Matthews being insecure is obviously fan-made and fake, that did not stop the AEW star from trolling everyone using the rumor. The House of Black member commented on Rhea Ripley's recent post that his insecurities are "playing up again." The Nightmare was quick to reply to her boyfriend.

Check out the to and fro between two wrestling stars below:

Both Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are flourishing in WWE and AEW, respectively

While Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews may not be a part of the same wrestling promotion anymore, the duo have been doing well in their respective companies.

The Eradicator has been at the helm of the WWE's women's division over the last year and a half. She made a record at Royal Rumble as she entered the marquee battle royal and #1 and lasted for over an hour to win the competition. She then went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Judgment Day star was recently presented with a brand new title, which she successfully defended against Natalya recently on RAW.

Buddy Matthews, meanwhile, is a part of the House of Black stable in AEW and currently holds the Trios championship. He recently competed against Andrade El Idolo in a singles match but was unable to defeat the Mexican star.

The duo has been very vocal about their feelings for each other and are often spotted together when they are not on the road. Matthews even recently shared a heartfelt post about Mami, calling her his best friend, partner, and gym buddy.

