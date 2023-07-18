"Buddy Matthews at the house throwing up"- Fans go wild after Rhea Ripley shares a romantic moment with 26-year-old WWE star

Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy in WWE, has been very much dragged by fans in the ongoing on-screen relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The AEW star was once again subjected to trolling after The Eradicator shared a cute romantic moment with Dirty Dom at a live event.

The on-screen pairing of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has been a major hit in the wrestling fraternity. The duo have thrived together as a heel couple, with Dominik often receiving the loudest boos in the arena. The Judgment Day stars have also done an excellent job maintaining characters, adding further layers to their relationship.

The pair often accompany each other to their matches, and the same was on display during the recent live event where Dominik came out alongside Ripley for her match against Natalya. The duo engaged in a cute head bump before the bout, reminiscent of what Rey Mysterio and Dom used to do before their bouts.

While the moment received heartfelt reactions from the wrestling world, many also did not miss the opportunity to troll Rhea Ripley's real-life partner Buddy Matthews.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are flourishing in WWE currently

Now that The Bloodline is no longer together, The Judgment is undoubtedly the top faction in WWE. The heel faction is given ample screen time every week, and all four members are presented as a formidable force.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, in particular, have been in the limelight lately. The duo has been a menace for the rest of the roster and even showed up on NXT recently, along with Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Shawn Michaels, who is the head booker of the brand, revealed that he's "thrilled" to have The Judgment Day stars on WWE's third brand:

"Obviously we're thrilled to have Rhea and obviously Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they'll be here in the near future. It certainly looks like Dom is gonna, at the very least, be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We'll see what kind of ramifications that has on Great American Bash on July 30."

Dominik Mysterio will be challenging Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship on this week's episode of the former black-and-gold brand. While Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on last week's edition of NXT.

