Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's message to WWE Superstars and fans

Thursday's WrestleMania Kickoff press event featured top WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch addressing their Road to WrestleMania. The Man delivered some remarkable lines directly to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the show, which are surely going to stick around in the minds of fans for weeks.

Lynch has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, while The EST has an opportunity to do the same tonight as she takes on "Michin" Mia Yim on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier today, Ripley took to Instagram to flex her status on the roster, claiming that everybody wants a piece of her and that those people should prove they're worth her time. The Aussie's real-life fiance, Buddy Matthews, had a one-word reaction to her post.

Becky Lynch has been repeatedly dropping a trail of breadcrumbs, leading to much speculation from the WWE Universe that the WrestleMania showdown is indeed Mami vs. The Man. However, Belair is an interesting addition should she qualify for the Chamber match.

Not only is Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley a fresh matchup, but The EST of WWE is undefeated thus far on The Grandest Stage.

When Rhea Ripley revealed her retirement plans post-WWE

During an appearance on the Chasing Glory podcast, Rhea Ripley told Lilian Garcia that she wants to return to her hometown in Australia and start a family.

Further adding that she has no goals in the wrestling business, Ripley stated that all she truly cares about is knowing how far she can go as a performer. When it is done, though, she wants to have kids and fly back to the Land Down Under:

"I guess glory just means, like, knowing that I did my best and I got as far as I could. I say it all of the time – I don't have many goals in this business 'cause I just want to see how far I can get. I feel like once my career is all done and dusted, and I've done everything I could have possibly done, then that's my glory. Then I can live, and have a normal life, and go have kids. I love wrestling, but when that day comes, I'm going back home and I'm starting a family," she said.

The Judgment Day star is scheduled to defend the Women's World Title against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth on February 24th.

