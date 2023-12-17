Buddy Matthews sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley, latter responds

Buddy Matthews recently took to Twitter to send a message to his real-life fiancé Rhea Ripley. Matthews' tweet also caught Ripley's attention, who came up with a reply of her own.

Matthews and Ripley are currently working for two separate companies. Matthews is signed to AEW and is a part of The House of Black faction. While, Ripley is signed to WWE and is a part of The Judgment Day. She is also the reigning Women's World Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Matthews took note of the similarities in his and Ripley's Instagram profile photos. Responding to the same, he sent out a four-word message.

Check out Matthews' tweet:

"Damn we look good," wrote Matthews.

Ripley agreed to Matthews' tweet and responded with a message of her own.

"That we do," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently explained her change in appearance

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her hairstyle change and claimed she wants to look like her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Over the years, Ripley has changed her hairstyle on numerous occasions. She debuted in WWE with long blonde hair.

Speaking in an interview with Hit WA FM, Ripley claimed that even she was inspired by Dominik's mullet. She said:

"I don't really know what is going on with my hair to be completely honest. Like, I really loved it when it was short but I just I got tired of cutting it 24/7. And Dom was growing this luscious mullet over here and I was like, 'You know what? He's looking pretty fine and I wanna sort of try and look like that too. So, my inspiration."

Ripley and Mysterio are currently in Australia, promoting the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Expect, The Eradicator to play a major role at the show.

