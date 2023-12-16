Rhea Ripley explains recent appearance change; says her goal is to look like current WWE Superstar

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed her hairstyle change.

The 27-year-old debuted in the Stamford-based company with long, blonde hair. However, The Judgment Day member later cut her hair and changed its color. Nevertheless, the Women's World Champion has recently let her hair grow again.

During an interview with Hit WA FM, The Eradicator was asked if she is returning to her previous long-hair style. Ripley explained that she wanted to look like her on-screen boyfriend and fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

"I don't really know what is going on with my hair to be completely honest. Like, I really loved it when it was short but I just I got tired of cutting it 24/7. And Dom was growing this luscious mullet over here and I was like, 'You know what? He's looking pretty fine and I wanna sort of try and look like that too. So, my inspiration," she said. [From 05:29 to 05:51]

Rhea Ripley is excited to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber match in Australia

The 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to take place in Rhea Ripley's home country of Australia. In a recent interview with The West Australian, The Eradicator expressed her excitement to compete at the show next February.

The Women's World Champion claimed Elimination Chamber might be "on par" with WrestleMania.

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it's the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women's Championship and have that moment out there with the crowd and feel how electric they were. But I feel like for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it's going to be a very similar feeling," she said.

