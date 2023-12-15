Rhea Ripley's new challenger sends message following WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's Road to WrestleMania 40 should see the buildup to a massive title contest, as one would expect after a career-altering 2023. On Monday night, Ivy Nile stepped up to let her know that the new star on the block has every intention of taking the spotlight.

After The Nightmare defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri on RAW, Nile got in Ripley's face. Both women teased something brewing earlier this week.

Ivy Nile has once again indicated via Instagram that she could very well be the Aussie's next No. 1 Contender for the top prize on the red brand. Considering the latter took out nearly every superstar in the division, Nile comes off as a fresh feud and has the potential to turn into something big for a major upcoming event:

Check out post on Instagram below:

"Never back down ⛓️ #wweraw," Ivy Nile wrote.

Even if it's a television title defense, this is a great opportunity for the NXT import, who is still finding her footing on WWE's flagship show. Moreover, it keeps Ripley engaged with a rivalry viewers have not seen before.

Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins are the top WWE Superstars of 2023, says Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently claimed that he has the "ultimate eye" to spot talents. On that note, he named Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins as the two MVPs of the year during this holiday season.

On the latest edition of The Bump, Foley spoke of his admiration for The Judgment Day star's accomplishment at evoking genuine reactions from fans, reminding the legend why he loves the wrestling business:

"I just love it. They [Judgment Day] bring me happiness. There have been times where I was traveling pretty extensively, so I don't see every episode, but when I tuned in ... just tuning in the last part of a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, and I heard 15,000 people chanting 'Mami', and I was like, 'Now I remember why I love this stuff'. It's just great," Foley said. "As high as I had hoped for her, I could have never seen this coming."

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio flew to Australia to promote WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in 2024. Fans of Mami could look forward to an exciting Road to WrestleMania 40.

