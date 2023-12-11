Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio booked to fly overseas for WWE appearance

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are supremely over among the WWE Universe. Henceforth, it makes all the sense in the world that the company has decided to use them to promote a major upcoming event.

The two will be flying this week for media to Perth, Australia. The upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is scheduled for February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The event will act as the final stop before WrestleMania 40.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Elimination Chamber: Perth has become the biggest show outside WrestleMania in history in terms of tickets. According to internal sources, the event has already sold 30,000 tickets.

The company has several Aussies on their main roster, including the Women's World Champion Ripley herself, Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller. The event has a ton of intrigue surrounding it, being an international show close to WWE's annual extravaganza.

Dominik Mysterio dropped the NXT North American Championship at recent WWE event

The Judgment Day held much of the Stamford-based promotion's belts for a while, but now "Dirty" Dom is out. Dragon Lee managed to dethrone the former at NXT Deadline. Rey Mysterio was at ringside for the contest, supporting Lee.

Post-match, the 26-year-old had a few things to say in response to the Judgment Day's absence on WWE Digital Exclusive:

"You all saw what happened to me out there. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion that's ever been. Dragon Lee, my deadbeat dad? Where's Judgment Day? Where's Finn, where's Damian, JD, Mami? You know what, I'm gonna go home to Mami because Judgment day runs all, and this shouldn't be happening," said Dominik.

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh, being the sole member who was not carrying gold within The Judgment Day, recently disclosed his intentions to go after an old foe on WWE RAW.

