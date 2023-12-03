Gunther has a brand new challenger in the form of an old WWE foe

Has Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship reign reached a level higher than the centerpiece of World Wrestling Entertainment today, that is, Roman Reigns?

Plenty of fans will not argue with the above statement. He has run roughshod through both the SmackDown and RAW roster in the last two years. Be that as it may, there still are a few superstars The Ring General is yet to face. One of them, is his opponent from OTT Scrappermania 5's main event, 2019.

JD McDonagh recently did an interview for Irish Wrestling Entertainment and , interestingly, the Austrian's name came up. Having not only faced Walter, but defeated him, for the OTT World Title, no less, McDonagh feels another shot at his old foe will bring the WWE Intercontinental Championship into The Judgment Day:

"Oh believe me, that hasn't been lost on me and they all have mentioned it and that's the next, I think, milestone for JD with Judgment Day. I want to make sure everyone in the group are dripped out with gold." [From 3:26 to 3:42]

Gunther and JD McDonagh have faced each other numerous times in the past, even during their stint in NXT UK:

"Listen mate, I know I've beaten WALTER. But GUNTHER seems like a bit of a different animal. He's another guy who's leveled up again. But that would be an interesting one to test myself again, see where I'm at, see if I'm still as good as I was." [From 3:52 to 4:06]

Gunther recently retained his belt against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. It seems the two still have some unresolved issues.

Gunther is not a threat to Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, says former WWE star

Al Snow is a fan of the current Intercontinental Champion. The latter's work is commendable, according to many industry veterans and fans alike. UFC legend Daniel Cormier even went to the extent of naming Gunther his favorite wrestler of all time.

While Gunther himself has reiterated time and time again that a match against Roman Reigns is not on his radar, he has also stated that Brock Lesnar is his end boss in WWE.

During a recent appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Al Snow explained why Gunther needs tougher and more plausible opponents in order to get to the aforementioned main event players:

"I agree with you [Gunther is a big star], but they're cutting the legs out from underneath him [due to] the way they book certain matches," Snow said. "That guy Gunther has the size and was getting over in a way, you'll understand this, to where he could work programs with guys like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns. That's what they need. You can't have him work with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and go 50-50 with a guy like him."

