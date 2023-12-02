Current WWE champion taunts The Miz ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Miz has had to deal with his fair share of taunts and threats over the years as a veteran WWE Superstar, but one current champion continues to poke at him amid speculation of another match.

GUNTHER defeated The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series last Saturday in their first-ever match. The A-Lister then made it known on this week's RAW that he wants another shot at the title, but The Ring General laughed at him during their backstage segment together, and later dismissed the potential threat on social media.

While the leader of Imperium indicated that he is done with The Miz, the 36-year-old took to X today and continued to taunt the former WWE Champion, fueling speculation of a rematch. GUNTHER's latest jab simply includes one emoji, along with a clip of his big boot and playing to the crowd at Survivor Series.

"[Musical score emoji]," he wrote with the video below.

WWE has not confirmed the rematch between The Miz and GUNTHER, but it's rumored to take place soon. The former WALTER has not wrestled since Survivor Series, but The Awesome One lost to Cody Rhodes at a non-televised live event on Sunday, November 26th in Peoria, Illinois.

GUNTHER names his "End Boss" in WWE

Fans have asked for a feud between Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER for some time now. The company has even teased the match with a showdown between the two heavyweights in the Royal Rumble.

The Imperium leader recently spoke with Under The Ring and said he must validate himself by locking up in the ring with The Beast Incarnate.

"You never really know what you get with Brock, I would say, but it's definitely a match I wanna have, I wanna do. I feel like Brock is somebody that I kinda like class, and I just made it my thing, it's like maybe my personal end boss. That's the guy that at one point I have to step into the ring [with] to validate myself if that makes sense," GUNTHER said.

The Ring General vs. The Conqueror seems like a dream match that might actually happen in WWE one day. Lesnar previously confirmed that he does want to face the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

What do you think of The Miz's feud with GUNTHER? Do you think GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar would be good? Sound off in the comments below!

