Gunther dismisses challenger with two word message following WWE RAW

Gunther has dismissed his latest challenger after successfully retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday.

The Ring General retained his championship over ring veteran The Miz at the premiuim live event. The A-Lister then confronted the leader of Imperium during a backstage segment at WWE last night, and made it clear that he wants another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther laughed in The Miz's face, then said he does not belong in the ring with him.

Gunther took to X tonight and reiterated what he said to The Miz during Monday's backstage segment. His two-word message included a clip of how he dominated The Miz during Sunday's match.

"No threat!" he wrote.

Gunther walked away from The Miz on RAW without giving a clear answer to his challenge. Saturday's match was the first-ever between the two pro-wrestlers, which could be a good sign that a follow-up may be in the works.

Gunther continues historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign

The 36-year-old Austrian Superstar is approaching 550 days in his historic title reign. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion issued another cryptic message on his dominance coming out of the Survivor Series.

While Gunther has found nothing but success with WWE since signing in January 2019, he was not always confident that this would be the case. The longest-reigning NXT UK Champion exclusively spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling, and noted that for years, he was hesitant to sign with WWE as they were more sports entertainment-centric.

"To be honest, it was one of the reasons why I distanced myself from WWE for so long, why I hesitated when everybody from Europe got signed. When I started training and digging into wrestling, I always watched Japanese wrestling. All Japan, and more sports-based stuff than the entertainment aspect. But over time, I think it's a normal evolution," he said. [From 04:26 to 04:57]

The Miz has not issued an official follow-up to his challenge coming out of RAW. It will be interesting to see if The A-Lister gets another shot at The Ring General, or if another challenger steps up.

What did you think of Gunther vs. The Miz? Sound off in the comments section below!