Gunther sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has delivered a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Gunther successfully defended his title this past Saturday night at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. The Miz won a Fatal Four-Way match earlier this month on RAW to earn the title shot but was no match for The Ring General at the recent premium live event.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Austrian star took to social media to deliver an interesting message. The 36-year-old uploaded a new video of himself posing with the Intercontinental Championship on the entrance ramp following his victory over The Miz this past Saturday at Survivor Series.

The Ring General added the caption, "If not me, then who?" as seen in his cryptic post below.

Gunther discloses why he was hesitant to sign with WWE

Gunther has established himself as one of the most dominant superstars on the roster but recently admitted that he was wary of joining WWE early in his career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Imperium leader noted that he was hesitant to sign with the promotion due to the sports entertainment style of the product.

The champion said that he grew up watching Japanese wrestling and gravitated toward the more technical aspect of the sport. However, he added that signing with the company eventually seemed like a natural evolution for him as a performer:

"To be honest, it was one of the reasons why he distanced myself from WWE for so long, why I hesitated when everybody from Europe got signed. When I started training and digging into wrestling, I always watched Japanese wrestling. All Japan and more sports-based stuff than the entertainment aspect. But over time, I think it's a normal evolution." [From 04:26 to 04:57]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Gunther has now been Intercontinental Champion longer than any other superstar in history. It will be interesting to see who challenges for the title next in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy the Intercontinental Championship match at Survivor Series? Who would you like to see challenge for the title? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

