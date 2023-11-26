Returning Legend, massive betrayal - 5 challengers for Gunther after The Miz failed at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames solidified Gunther as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, and it may be time for him to find a new worthy challenger.

Gunther defended his title against the eight-time Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He overcame several shenanigans like low blows and exposed turn buckles to continue his monumental reign.

Without further ado, here are five stars who could be next in line for the prestigious title.

#5. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has always been portrayed as a powerful force on WWE RAW, especially in recent weeks.

He recently defeated Chad Gable, who came incredibly close to dethroning Gunther. He also defeated Otis recently, and his rage seems unstoppable. If he continues this dominance and defeats Ivar, he may be next in line after The Miz failed at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been a tag team wrestler on WWE RAW since he became one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. However, he has been feuding with The Judgment Day for the last few months, and the conflict may conclude at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

If he's ready to be a singles competitor once again, he could likely target Gunther. Zayn came very close to defeating the most dominant champion of this generation, Roman Reigns, at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. He might also become the new Intercontinental Champion soon.

#3. Jey Uso could challenge Gunther after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Speaking of Sami Zayn, his long-time ally Jey Uso also looks forward to challenging The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. He expressed his intentions during a recent interview.

"I want that IC Title. My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to da*n run that."

Main Event Jey Uso could finally win his first-ever singles championship in WWE soon.

#2. Giovanni Vinci

Fans have seen a lot of tensions between Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and the company looks to be building towards something.

After some gaslighting from The Miz, Vinci may have realized he was not a pawn for Ludwig and Gunther and could make decisions of his own free will.

While the promotion has been teasing his clash with Ludwig Kaiser over the last few weeks, if he successfully defeats his stablemate, he may betray Gunther soon to try to become an Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has remained a regular name in the promotion for over a decade, but if there's anything he hasn't accomplished yet, it is the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther also explained how Lesnar would be the ultimate challenger for him if that match ever happens.

"Brock is a competitor that I was always impressed with. And I have said it before but people call me like the End Boss in situations but Brock might be my personal End Boss."

He continued:

"Obviously, my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental Champion but going down the line, I think that's something I really want to go for to be in the ring with Brock one-on-one," said The Ring General.

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 season approaching, it may be the time to begin the rivalry between the titans that could conclude at WWE WrestleMania 40.

