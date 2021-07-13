"I don’t do anything for 4 to 5 months" - Buddy Murphy on the transition from 205 Live to the main roster

While Buddy Murphy had some great matches on WWE RAW and SmackDown, it's clear he had the most fun tearing the house down on 205 Live.

Buddy Murphy was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about his time in WWE and what's next for him. When his time with 205 came up, Murphy had nothing but great things to say about his time on the cruiserweight brand.

"I can’t be more appreciative of my time in 205 Live," Buddy Murphy said. "It was fun, I was creative, I was having great matches. We felt like we had a little bit of pull and we could suggest stuff and it would be considered. It was an awesome group of guys, we all traveled together. I win the title, do some great stuff, go to WrestleMania, lose it, and then I get drafted to SmackDown. I’m like this is it! But then I don’t do anything for 4 to 5 months. Then I just so happen to accidentally be in the background of a Roman shot, which gave me a spotlight and had the internet talking. When the internet talks they [WWE] can shy away from it."

Buddy Murphy thinks Paul Heyman taking over RAW halted his momentum on SmackDown

Buddy Murphy was happy that WWE acknowledged his presence, and it allowed him to have three great matches on SmackDown in a row before being taken off TV again.

"But luckily in my case, they brought attention to it," Buddy Murphy continued. "Then I had this killer match with Roman and the week after I had this killer match with Bryan. Then I was in the King of the Ring against Ali. 3 weeks in a row I have killer matches, but then I’m just dropped. I didn’t understand it."

Buddy Murphy believes that Paul Heyman advocating for him backstage when he was about to take over WWE RAW was probably why he disappeared off of SmackDown before being drafted to RAW.

"I was in talks with Heyman, and he was going to take over RAW," Buddy Murphy revealed. "I assumed that he had spoken up and said he wanted me, and the people of SmackDown didn’t want to use me. They didn’t want to highlight someone who is going to Mondays. They say that if Paul wants to advocate for you, it can work for you or against you. Maybe it worked against me, but I felt like I was delivering. Did I lose out or did you?"

