"Build a movie franchise for the next 25 years around this guy" - Legend says Bray Wyatt should have moved to Hollywood (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that Bray Wyatt should have taken his talents to Hollywood, where he would have become a major star.

The wrestling world is still reeling under the shock of Wyatt's passing at just 36 years old. The former WWE Champion was rumored to be gearing up for his in-ring return before the unfortunate news was made public by Triple H.

Loving tributes have been continuously pouring in ever since, with this week's SmackDown beginning and ending with heartfelt homages to Wyatt. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion spoke about how he always clamored for Bray Wyatt to head over to Hollywood.

Vince Russo mentioned that Wyatt's character work was so good that Hollywood could have created a long-lasting horror franchise centered around him.

"I said it many times when he was alive. I said it many times. 'Why are you going back to the WWE?rBro, you should have been the next Freddy Kruger, Jason Voorhees.' I said it many times. 'Bro, go to Hollywood.' Let's build a movie franchise for the next 25 years around this guy. I said that, bro. That's how good he was," said Vince Russo. [From 07:12 to 07:40]

Paul Wight remembers Bray Wyatt

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE veteran and AEW star Paul Wight shared his reaction to his former colleague's untimely passing.

Wight mentioned the one thing he'd remember the most about Wyatt was the tight hug he gave him whenever they crossed paths. He also spoke about the positive energy and vibes that the late star emanated simply by being present in a room.

"The thing that I will remember the most is just every time he saw me It was a big hug and the big smile and that laugh. Just the positive energy that he had and created around him was so special and so unique," said Paul Wight.

Considering just how beloved Bray Wyatt was, it's safe to assume it won't be easy for the fans to move on from his shocking passing anytime soon.

