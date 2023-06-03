Bullet Club member sends a four-word message to AJ Styles

AJ Styles is a former leader of the Bullet Club and on his 46th birthday, The Phenomenal One received a message from a current member of the faction. The star in question is Chris Bey.

During Styles' time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, he joined the Bullet Club. He replaced the departing Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) and won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

In honor of Styles' birthday, current Bullet Club member and IMPACT Wrestling star, Chris Bey, took to Twitter to send a four-word message. Styles himself is considered a TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) legend.

"A serious IMPACT indeed," wrote Bey.

AJ Styles recently discussed his retirement plans

AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and despite being in his mid-40s, he is still well capable of competing at the highest level.

Speaking on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Styles spoke about his retirement plans. The two-time WWE Champion said that he wants to finish his career on his own terms. Styles said:

"I would think that going out the way that you want to and not going out the way you have to, that's all I wanna do," Styles said. "I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way that I want to. I know that's a hard thing 'cause injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements. For Edge, his first one, he retired because he thought his career was over, and that's the way it is for a lot of us in what we do. So I am just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury."

The Phenomenal One is currently on the back of a loss to Seth Rollins, whom he failed to beat at WWE Night of Champions to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship.

