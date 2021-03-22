Bullet Club star teases the possibility of Andrade joining a top faction following WWE departure

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has teased the possibility of Andrade being the newest member of The United Empire. The former took to Twitter and sent a message to Andrade shortly after WWE announced on social media that they had released the former NXT Champion.

Tama also responded to Andrade's departure from WWE by sending him a message. With the United Empire's Jeff Cobb revealing that the faction is set to unveil a new member, the Bullet Club star questioned whether Andrade could be the one joining Will Ospreay's group.

Here's how Tama Tonga responded to Andrade's departure from WWE:

In the recently concluded New Japan Cup tour, both Cobb and The Great O-Khan mentioned the addition of a new "weapon" to their group. In the final of the New Japan Cup 2021, Ospreay also made history by winning the prestigious cup for the first time.

However, in the aftermath of the historic win, The Commonwealth Kingpin attacked his fellow stablemate, Bea Priestly. With Priestly's status in the group still unknown, it makes sense for the United Empire to add a new member to their group.

Oye oye oyeee @AndradeElIdolo que tal https://t.co/zP3ifYy9pD — Tama Tonga The Great (@Tama_Tonga) March 22, 2021

Could Andrade make his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling?

Andrade is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and following his departure from WWE, there is definitely a possibility of him returning to NJPW. As things stand, though, there is no confirmation of Andrade being revealed as the newest member of the United Empire.

On April 4, at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan will be joined by their newest stablemate. And coincidentally enough, the United Empire will face Los Ingobernables de Japon at the event in a six-man tag team match.

Andrade, FKA La Sombra, is the founding member of Los Ingobernables along with Rush. However, with all the teasing from Tama Tonga on Twitter, one shouldn't overlook the fact that the Bullet Club could also land Andrade in their ranks.

In recent years, Tama Tonga and his group have recruited the likes of EVIL, Jay White, El Phantasmo, and former WWE Superstar, KENTA.