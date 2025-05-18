"Bullsh*t" - Major name goes off after huge WWE announcement; makes bold prediction for Saturday Night's Main Event

A major wrestling personality called out WWE following a huge announcement for Saturday Night's Main Event. He also made a huge prediction for the upcoming event at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24.

Ad

WWE confirmed that the rumors are true, announcing that John Cena will face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, fans were surprised when it was revealed that it was a non-title match, which means Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship is not on the line. O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of the legendary rapper Ice Cube, who is a huge fan of wrestling, was not happy that Cena vs. Truth was a non-title match.

Ad

Trending

He also predicted that the 54-time 24/7 Champion could earn a win over The Last Real Champion.

Check out his tweet here.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"A NON TITLE MATCH!?!? FIRST OF ALL B*LLSHIT. SECOND. TRUTH MIGHT GET THE DUB," Jackson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match was set up after Backlash in St. Louis last week, when R-Truth helped John Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Truth's distraction proved costly for Orton, who got hit with a low blow and the title belt to the head.

In the post-show press conference, Truth tried to confront his childhood idol, who responded by giving him an Attitude Adjustment through a table, which shocked media members in attendance.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer not a fan of John Cena's attack on R-Truth

John Cena's run as a heel has lacked the heat that he had when he initially became a bad guy at Elimination Chamber. Cena seemingly recovered after attacking R-Truth in the post-Backlash show press conference. However, while speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray revealed that he was not a fan of how Cena attacked Truth.

Ad

"I didn’t feel bad for Ron Killings afterwards. What John did, I’ve seen so many times. I want some emotion. I want to feel so bad for Ron Killings in that moment that I want to punch John Cena in the face," Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Now that the match is official, it will be interesting to see if Truth can set aside his fandom of Cena to earn the biggest win of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More