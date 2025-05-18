"Bullsh*t" - Major name goes off after huge WWE announcement; makes bold prediction for Saturday Night's Main Event

A major wrestling personality called out WWE following a huge announcement for Saturday Night's Main Event. He also made a huge prediction for the upcoming event at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24.
WWE confirmed that the rumors are true, announcing that John Cena will face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, fans were surprised when it was revealed that it was a non-title match, which means Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship is not on the line. O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of the legendary rapper Ice Cube, who is a huge fan of wrestling, was not happy that Cena vs. Truth was a non-title match.
He also predicted that the 54-time 24/7 Champion could earn a win over The Last Real Champion.
Check out his tweet here.
"A NON TITLE MATCH!?!? FIRST OF ALL B*LLSHIT. SECOND. TRUTH MIGHT GET THE DUB," Jackson tweeted.
The match was set up after Backlash in St. Louis last week, when R-Truth helped John Cena retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Truth's distraction proved costly for Orton, who got hit with a low blow and the title belt to the head.
In the post-show press conference, Truth tried to confront his childhood idol, who responded by giving him an Attitude Adjustment through a table, which shocked media members in attendance.
WWE Hall of Famer not a fan of John Cena's attack on R-Truth
John Cena's run as a heel has lacked the heat that he had when he initially became a bad guy at Elimination Chamber. Cena seemingly recovered after attacking R-Truth in the post-Backlash show press conference. However, while speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray revealed that he was not a fan of how Cena attacked Truth.
"I didn’t feel bad for Ron Killings afterwards. What John did, I’ve seen so many times. I want some emotion. I want to feel so bad for Ron Killings in that moment that I want to punch John Cena in the face," Bully Ray said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
Now that the match is official, it will be interesting to see if Truth can set aside his fandom of Cena to earn the biggest win of his career.