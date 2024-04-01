Bully Ray admits "snipers" were present during controversial WWE moment

Hall of Famer Bully Ray just made a surprising revelation about a controversial WWE moment that took place several years ago.

Over the years, there have been many controversial moments that took place on WWE television, many of which have had fans questioning if it was legitimate kayfabe such as CM Punk's pipebomb promo or The Miz's rant against Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan). But few come close to a controversial moment that took place in 1996.

During WWF In Your House: Mind Games 1996 which was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Paul Heyman, who was the owner of ECW invaded the show with a couple of his stars. He made his voice heard as he informed Bruce Prichard exactly how he felt about WWE (then WWF).

The whole segment got a bit too real when Sandman threw a beer at Savio Vega. Since only a few people were informed about what was happening, this led to a full locker room run out.

When a fan recalled the controversial segment on social media, Bully Ray revealed that nobody knew that there were three ECW "snipers" in the crowd in case anything went wrong that night.

"And what absolutely NOBODY knew, including WWE officials, was there were 3 ECW “snipers” sitting in the crowd incase anything went down."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray was unimpressed by Mercedes Mone's recent segment on AEW Dynamite

Although it's been a few weeks since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone is already involved in a storyline with Willow Nightingale and Julia Hart. This past week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes showed up to do commentary. However, her commentary skills were lacking, according to Bully.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray mentioned that Mercedes isn't as strong on commentary as she is in delivering promos.

"Mercedes on the microphone in the ring, a lot stronger than Mercedes at commentary. I would've liked to have heard Mercedes project a little more, give some more of her opinion on things. Mercedes just felt kind of out there tonight and other than the stare-down with Willow at the end, I'm not sure what she brought to the table other than the arrival shot, entrance, and sitting out there which is sometimes all you really need."

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes will eventually challenge for the TBS Championship.

Poll : Do you agree with Bully Ray's comments about Mercedes Mone? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion