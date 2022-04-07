Bully Ray on one issue with Cody Rhodes' WWE RAW promo; how it should be different from his AEW promos

WWE legend Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) feels that Cody Rhodes needs to make a small tweak to his promos in the company.

New WWE star Cody Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo on RAW, two nights after returning to the company at WrestleMania 38. He spoke about his desire to win the world title and become the first Rhodes family member to win it in the company.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, highlighted an issue with Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW, stating that the new WWE Superstar needs to use words that younger fans can understand.

"When it comes to the younger fans - Cody has a very big vocabulary. Cody will use a lot of big words, a lot of words that we might even have to look up the dictionary just to get the definition. I think with the WWE Universe, Cody should dumb it down a little bit. Keep it very family-friendly, kid-friendly. In AEW, (an) older crowd, a smarter more sophisticated crowd may be. Use words that the kids don't have to turn to mommy and daddy and go, 'Hey, what does that mean,'" said Bully Ray. [3:45 to 4:20]

Bully Ray also stated that some fans on RAW may not know who Cody is and that the new Superstar will have to win over the fans.

Cody Rhodes on his WWE RAW promo

Rhodes appeared on The Bump show this week, where he said that his promo came from the heart and was unscripted.

"And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. That was my original story about wanting to be a wrestler," said The American Nightmare.

Following his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes did not wrestle live on RAW, but did so after the show went off the air. He faced Kevin Owens and the two shook hands and hugged before the match.

