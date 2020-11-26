Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns faced each other for the first time in 2020 at this past month's Survivor Series pay-per-view, representing their respective brands. McIntyre, the current WWE Champion, regained the title a week before Survivor Series, setting up a clash with the Universal Champion at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns came out as the victor in that match between the two champions, but it took a low blow for him to get the win over the WWE Champion. The match between the two champions was lauded by fans, and a WWE Hall of Famer also praised the match.

Bully Ray revealed on the Busted Open Radio show why the match was so good, and what the two champions showed that is currently missing in pro wrestling.

Bully Ray on what Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre showed at Survivor Series that's missing in pro wrestling

Bully Ray revealed one important aspect of the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and highlighted how the two showed what's missing in pro wrestling.

"I knew I wasn't watching two guys go through the motions. I was watching two guys who had a will, and a desire, and a passion to win. I was invested in the match. I liked the psychology in the match. I liked what they did at the end when Roman had that choke on after the nut shot, and the interference from Roman's cousin. When he had that front choke on and was holding on for dear life and Drew got the one leg, I was like, 'Wow, is he actually going to make it out of this?' Just that little fluctuation in emotion right there is what takes you on a great ride," Bully said. And what they gave you last night in that match between those two hoss champions was drama. That's a word that is seriously lacking in pro wrestling today: drama." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre closed out the show and was the longest match on the card, at almost 25 minutes long.

The two delivered a fantastic story and the match helped get more heat on Reigns, who is growing as a heel by every match.