Bully Ray on 2-time IC Champ possibly dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes’ pursuit of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship should revolve more around his title aspirations instead of Dusty Rhodes.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion declared on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW that he wants to win a world title following his return to WWE. Dusty Rhodes, Cody’s late father, unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Championship (then known as the WWWF Championship) in 1977.

Bully Ray, a 2018 WWE Hall of Famer, spoke on Busted Open Radio about his only concern with the returning superstar’s title motivation:

“Is it about Cody defeating Roman or is it about Cody winning the championship for his father? It’s way too early to give an answer on that. My point is this: when Cody finally challenges for the championship, I want Cody to win for Cody first, Dusty second… not Dusty first.”

After six years away from WWE, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action with a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He picked up another victory on the latest episode of RAW against The Miz.

When will Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns happen?

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Roman Reigns will almost certainly defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the same event, with Shinsuke Nakamura as his likely opponent.

Bully Ray clarified that he has enjoyed the early build-up to the inevitable meeting between Rhodes and Reigns. The wrestling legend also said he expects the match to take place at SummerSlam on July 30:

“I don’t want people listening to misunderstand what I’m saying. I love the story. It’s a story that I would have voted for the minute I heard it.” Ray continued, “I’m just wondering if it keeps Cody in the shadow [of Dusty], but I do love Cody versus Roman. I think it happens at SummerSlam.”

Reigns and The Usos faced Drew McIntyre and The New Day in an untelevised contest after RAW this week. The Tribal Chief teased a future match against Rhodes by tearing up a “CODY” sign at ringside.

