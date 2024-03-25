Bully Ray fires shots at former WWE champion; gets brutal response

Veteran professional wrestler Bully Ray recently got into a social media altercation with former WWE champion Piper Niven.

During the recent REVOLVER Ready Or Not pay-per-view, Bully Ray power bombed Matt Cardona onto a burning table. After the show, the former Zack Ryder, while staying in character, threatened to sue the 52-year-old in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Following Matt Cardona's post, his wife, Chelsea Green, and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, also got involved in a social media banter with Ray. He replied to Niven's tweet challenging him to a tag team match. The veteran performer claimed to be a "handsome man" and fired shots at the 32-year-old.

"I’m a damn handsome man and you know it. Your past life is as fake as the barbed wire wrapped around that table. You wouldn’t know Hardcore even if a flaming cheese grater was shoved up your bum. As for the last part of your tweet, I popped out loud.🤣," he wrote.

WWE Superstar Piper Niven responds to Bully Ray

Piper Niven has been absent from WWE television since her and Chelsea Green's loss against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on the January 29 edition of RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion had reportedly sustained a hand injury.

Responding to Ray's tweet, the former NXT superstar claimed that she would school the former WWE Hardcore Champion if and when they got in the same wrestling ring together.

"😂😂😂😂😂I’m the realest little B you’ll ever meet baldylocks.😘when we dance, and we will dance..in this life or the next, make sure you bring your glasses, I’m taking you to school.🤓 Lots of love Big Van Piper Ps, LSD was my fave," she wrote.

The banter between the two former WWE champions seems far from over. It remains to be seen if it will lead to anything substantial in the near future.