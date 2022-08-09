Bully Ray and Mark Henry point out one major issue in Karrion Kross' WWE return

WWE legends Mark Henry and Bully Ray felt that there was one thing missing from Karrion Kross' return - his entrance.

Kross had an iconic entrance during his first run in WWE, where he and his partner Scarlett Bordeaux arrived to the ring through darkness and fog, accompanied by chilling music. That entrance was scrapped when the former NXT Champion moved to the main roster, while Scarlett also did not accompany him to the ring.

On the Busted Open podcast, multi-time tag team champion Bully Ray said that he missed watching Kross and Scarlett's entrance from NXT when they returned to SmackDown last week.

"I loved seeing him [Karrion Kross] and Scarlett [Bordeaux] on SmackDown the other night. I will say this, I didn't love the fact that he jumped Drew [McIntyre] without his entire entrance. I would've loved - I think me and you [Mark Henry] share the same brain here. Mark, wouldn't have been great to see his entire entrance?" asked Bully Ray. [26:02 - 26:25]

Henry responded by saying that the entrance was the only thing missing from the former NXT stars' return.

"I mean, Scarlet between the legs, the smoke, everything. That's the only thing that I missed. If I'd had that, oh man, you could have given me a cigar and I'm going outside and I'm going to like get some air time. I love it," said Mark Henry. [26:28 - 26:46]

What could be in store for Karrion Kross in the future in WWE?

Kross' interference in the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud on SmackDown indicates that he will be pushed right to the top on the blue brand.

According to PWInsider, the former NXT Champion is reportedly the #2 heel on SmackDown behind Roman Reigns. They are also seemingly listed on the SmackDown roster going forward.

Another report stated that there were plans to put Kross in a feud with Reigns for one of The Tribal Chief's titles. The report from Fightful says that the USA Network, which airs RAW, wants a top title to be featured on the show as Roman Reigns hardly appears on the red brand.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently set to face off against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3. However, after what went down on the latest episode of SmackDown, the two men will seemingly have one eye on Karrion Kross and what he will do next.

Do you think Karrion Kross will be involved in the McIntyre vs. Reigns match at Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments down below.

