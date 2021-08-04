WWE legend pitches iconic reunion for Ric Flair in AEW

Bully Ray has pitched a few ideas for Ric Flair if he were to join AEW following his WWE release. The WWE Hall of Famer teased the possibility of Ric Flair reuniting with two of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the possibility of Ric Flair joining AEW. The tag team legend pitched several interesting storylines for Ric Flair if he joined AEW, including a partial reunion of the Four Horsemen.

"The obvious question always comes up when someone gets released from the WWE, immediately we start talking about, 'Wow, what if he went to AEW?' I'm not talking about Ric Flair in AEW as a performer - although Ric could probably still go out there and pull off another great segment, like he did with Jay Lethal in TNA and entertain the hell out of us.

"And how's this, if you want to talk about it from a creative point of view - we know that Tony Khan is a huge fan of pro wrestling, of old school pro wrestling. You bring in Flair, now you have Flair, Arn (Anderson), and Tully (Blanchard) on your roster - you have three quarters of the original Horsemen," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray believes that a Four Horsemen reunion could give WWE a run for their money in the 50+ age demographic. The WWE Hall of Famer also pitched a storyline between Flair and his old rival Sting.

Ric Flair on his relationship with the rest of the Four Horsemen

June 1986 - The Road Warriors Hawk and Animal on the receiving end of a good old fashioned @4HWrestling beatdown - from Ole, Arn, Tully and the Nature Boy. @RicFlairNatrBoy @TheArnShow @Tess_Blanchard @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/njwdaqCFhS — The Four Horsemen (@4HWrestling) January 20, 2021

Ric Flair, in an interview from earlier this year, stated that he does not have a relationship with the other members of the Four Horsemen. Flair was upset at the others for not reaching out to him following the passing of his son, Reid.

"Nothing’s bigger than the love of your children. I wasn’t just saying it about Arn. I didn’t hear a word from Tully, didn’t hear a word from Barry. I didn’t hear anything from Ole," said Flair.

The Four Horsemen is regarded as one of the greatest factions in pro wrestling, who ruled the roost in the 80s.

On This Day in Wrestling History - Ric Flair and The Four Horsemen on World Championship Wrestling 33 years ago today 7/30/88 pic.twitter.com/tpmwqGo1Oo — No Context Flair (@NoContextFlair) July 30, 2021

