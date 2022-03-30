Bully Ray on RAW match possibly replacing Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey as WrestleMania Saturday main event

Bully Ray believes Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is a more worthy WrestleMania 38 main event than Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

The Hall of Famer said last week that he disagrees with WWE’s reported decision to headline WrestleMania Saturday with the Kevin Owens-Steve Austin segment. Until recently, Flair vs. Rousey was expected to main-event the first night of the two-night extravaganza.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray admitted that the Flair vs. Rousey build has been underwhelming. He added that the RAW Women’s Championship match between Lynch and Belair should replace Flair and Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship encounter:

“If I heard that going into ‘Mania that Charlotte and Ronda were last but now they’re not last because Ronda just doesn’t seem like she’s really that into it, so we’re putting KO and Austin on last, now I get it. But I would also say that Bianca and Becky deserve to go on last,” stated Ray.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Seth Rollins on Monday that his match on Saturday against a mystery opponent will be the “main event.” It is unclear if that means Rollins’ match could go on last or if McMahon simply meant it would be a high-profile encounter on the card.

Bully Ray reiterates that women should headline WrestleMania

More female superstars feature on WWE television now than at any time in the company’s history. In the last three years, two women’s matches have headlined WrestleMania: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

With so much focus on women’s storylines, Bully Ray thinks it makes sense to book at least one Women’s Championship match as the main event:

“What kind of perception does that create for a company that has put so much stock in their women? You have two nights. If WrestleMania was one night, no argument. Two nights and one women’s World Championship match can’t close out a night?”

While Saturday’s main event remains uncertain, the show-closing match of WrestleMania Sunday has already been confirmed. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend their titles against each other in a unification match to close out the weekend.

