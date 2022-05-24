WWE Legend comments on Cody Rhodes' growing crowd impact

Following Cody Rhodes' match against The Miz on RAW, Bully Ray had some things to say about the American Nightmare.

Rhodes witnessed a meteoric rise after his re-emergence at WWE WrestleMania. Since then, he has had several matches and will be facing Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell at the eponymous event.

Bully Ray Dudley has noticed Rhodes' rising popularity in the promotion. In a tweet during tonight's RAW, the Hall of Famer pointed out that The American Nightmare was a much bigger star now when he left WWE six years ago.

"Slowly but surely … Cody is winning them over and is a much bigger star than he’s ever been. #WWERAW," tweeted Bully Ray.

Check out the tweet here:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150

#WWERaw Slowly but surely … Cody is winning them over and is a much bigger star than he’s ever been. Slowly but surely … Cody is winning them over and is a much bigger star than he’s ever been. #WWERaw

Rhodes defeated The Miz by disqualification during this week's RAW after Seth Rollins attacked him.

Adam Pearce commended Cody Rhodes' recent WWE run

Rhodes' fame skyrocketed after he left the company in 2016. During his time with All Elite Wrestling, he served as one of the executive vice presidents of the promotion. Since returning to WWE this year, the RAW Superstar has become one of the show's main attractions.

Well-known WWE personality Adam Pearce recently commented on Rhodes' impact on the company. On an episode of The Bump, the Director of Live Events shared that the former Intercontinental Champion is now more confident.

"When I first joined WWE, Cody was still here. Then obviously he went away for a period of time and the Cody that I am seeing now back is a completely different person. I am seeing more confidence, I'm seeing a performer who is 1000 percent sure of himself... I think he's embraced everything that maybe in the past was kind of shunned.... And again, the sky is the limit, to be cliche, but Cody Rhodes is a force to be reckoned with." Pearce said.

Within a few months after his return, Cody Rhodes witnessed a meteoric rise in his popularity. As his feud with Rollins reaches its fever pitch at Hell in a Cell, fans are anticipating how their upcoming match will conclude. You can learn more about the American Nightmare here.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Angana Roy