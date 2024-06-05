Bully Ray reveals exact moment WWE Universe started loving Cody Rhodes

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently talked about what he believes was the exact moment when the WWE Universe truly embraced Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer was referring to The American Nightmare's brutal match two years ago.

At the 2022 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, all eyes were on a vicious grudge match between Rhodes and Seth Rollins. But before the bell even rang, the wrestling world was shaken by the news that the 38-year-old star had suffered a serious injury, a torn pectoral muscle.

The current Undisputed WWE Champion, in a gutsy act of determination, decided to soldier on. Not only that, he defeated The Visionary as well. Today, June 5, 2024, marks the two-year anniversary of the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell match.

Bully Ray took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that The American Nightmare's HIAC match against the former World Heavyweight Champion was a defining moment, as it was at this exact moment when the WWE Universe stopped liking him and started loving him.

"This is the exact moment the WWE Universe stopped liking @CodyRhodes. And started to LOVE him," he wrote.

A wrestling analyst says two-time WWE Champion could dethrone Cody Rhodes

WWE analyst Sam Roberts offered his take on who could potentially end The American Nightmare's fairytale championship run. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Styles brutally attacked the 38-year-old star after teasing a retirement.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts mentioned that The Phenomenal One could dethrone Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle PLE in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Does Cody's reign need to go uninterrupted? Is there a world where we get a shock win from AJ Styles? We can go to a three-match scenario between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, of course, but it doesn't make sense to go there if you've already beaten AJ twice, unless you can make it. Unless there's a story that, you know, kind of elaborates on that the way they did with this rematch," Roberts said.

Fans will have to wait for WWE to officially announce the title match between Styles and The American Nightmare at Clash at the Castle.

