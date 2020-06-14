Bully Ray reveals how making Bobby Lashley the WWE Champion will benefit the company

Bobby Lashley is a former ECW and 2-time IC Champion

Bobby Lashley will take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Surprisingly, this will be The Almighty's first one-on-one shot at the coveted Championship in his career as he gears up to take on his long-time rival from Impact Wrestling - Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre had won the WWE Championship by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. While McIntyre has done a fairly good job as top Champion, there is speculation that WWE could be planning a switch.

Bobby Lashley - the next WWE Champion?

While speaking on the Busted Open radio podcast, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray spoke about why WWE needs to make Bobby Lashley the WWE Champion and why it will be good for the company.

I really do think that this is a good time for it.I don’t like to think that because of what’s going on in the world today? That we feel it necessary to put the championship on an African American athlete? But I believe Bobby Lashley is well deserving of that and they [WWE] can make it work.

Bully Ray also went on to say that Lashley winning the WWE Championship could benefit WWE as 'it will be a good look for WWE'. The former tag-team Champion said that he is leaning towards Bobby Lashley coming out victorious at Backlash. While he did say that it shouldn't happen in a clean manner in order to keep McIntyre's credibility intact.

I’m leaning towards Bobby Lashley becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. I’m not saying that he has to pin Drew clean in the middle, they can be some chicanery, we can get some interference by MVP blah blah blah. But I think Bobby Lashley holding that Championship is a good look for the WWE.

Bobby Lashley is no stranger to World Championships as he has won the ECW Championship and Impact Wrestling World Championship in the past. However, the WWE Championship is something that has always alluded the big man and it looks like he may finally be able to cement his legacy by becoming the top Champion.

Who do you think will win the WWE Championship at Backlash? Tell us below!