Bully Ray says 38-year-old RAW star doesn't need to go to the gym to succeed

Bully Ray was full of praise for a certain RAW Superstar. The star in question has long challenged the conventional "look" of a top professional wrestler and has achieved the highest level of success by headlining WrestleMania. The performer that the WWE legend spoke about is 38-year-old Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens is amid one of WWE's most important storylines. He feuded with Roman Reigns and faced him at the 2023 Royal Rumble event, falling short before Sami Zayn's unforgettable turn on The Bloodline. It is rumored that Owens is all set to reunite with Sami Zayn to face The Usos in what many believe will headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bully Ray praised Kevin Owens and said that he doesn't need to go to the gym to succeed:

"I'm just saying if you're good at what you do - people can relate to all shapes and sizes. Kevin Owens, I don't think Kevin knows anybody named Jim, let alone go to one [gym]. But he doesn't have to. I don't want Kevin Owens to go to the gym, I don't want Kevin Owens to tan. Because the Kevin Owens that got over and works to the degree that he works, main eventing one night of WrestleMania against [Stone Cold Steve] Austin? He didn't need to go to a gym and didn't have to tan, so don't start now." (21:32 - 22:00)

Bully Ray felt WWE was on the cusp of greatness with Kevin Owens

This isn't the first time that Bully Ray has praised Kevin Owens. Only a few months ago, as 2022 was coming to a close, Bully Ray was full of praise for The Prizefighter. He believes that WWE is on the cusp of something great with Owens.

"I honestly believe that they are on the cusp of something with Kevin. Anything that Kevin does, he puts 110% into, and we've seen him in some of the biggest roles you could possibly have. For a guy that's never been to the absolute mountain top, i.e. a John Cena, a Roman Reigns. Guys like that. And look at what they've done with Owens, Owens headbutting Vince McMahon and busting him open, Owens main eventing night one of WrestleMania last year against Stone Cold Steve Austin. I believe that they are a couple of creative segments away from getting Kevin over the top."

Do you agree with the WWE legend? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Insight and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes