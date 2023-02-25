Sami Zayn set to be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 – Reports

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. Despite losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Zayn continues to be on a hot streak with fans rallying strongly behind him. It is being reported that while Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will main event night two of WrestleMania 39, Zayn will headline night one.

With Reigns in his rearview mirror for now, Zayn has focused his attention on bringing down The Bloodline. However, his friendship with Jey Uso has made matters complicated. Despite their current equation, it is safe to assume that Zayn and Jey will soon be at odds and ready to face each other at WrestleMania 39.

The current plan as per WRKD Wrestling (via CSS) is that Sami Zayn will team up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso who are the current tag team champions. The match will allegedly be one of the two main events of WrestleMania 39.

''WRKD Wrestling claims Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is currently slated to main event the first night of WrestleMania.”

Will Sami Zayn be able to destroy The Bloodline?

The former Honorary Uce has made it his mission to take down the very faction he was once a member of. After Reigns insulted him and forced him to hit his friend Kevin Owens with a chair at Royal Rumble, Zayn realized how he was being used by the group all along.

With Cody Rhodes locked in to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Zayn will have to focus his attention on the other members of The Bloodline. If Owens finally agrees to join Zayn then the two friends could become a force to reckon with and a major thorn in the side of The Bloodline.

It is likely that the storyline will develop as we inch closer to WrestleMania and the dissent between Zayn and Jey Uso will increase so that the tag team match can happen.

