Bully Ray says current star is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

Former Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently opined that John Cena could be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

Cena has been a part of WWE for two decades, debuting on the main roster back in 2002. Apart from his 16 world titles, he also won the US Championship and is a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble. He is often regarded as one of the most prolific babyfaces in modern wrestling.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, argued why Cena is the greatest superstar in the history of the company. He cited his accomplishments in the ring and outside of it.

"There's definitely an argument for Cena [to be named the greatest Superstar of all-time]. Everything that encompasses being a WWE Superstar - not just in-ring work. If we go outside of the ring, John Cena has granted more wishes to children on this earth through the Make a Wish Foundation than anybody else. That says a lot," said the Hall of Famer. [1:17 - 1:51]

Bully Ray feels that Cena has played a huge part in trying to spread WWE all around the world, even learning Mandarin to help promote it in China. The Hall of Famer thinks that Cena has done more than any other superstar in history and merits the tag of being the greatest superstar of all time.

John Cena will return to the company on next week's WWE RAW

The Cenation Leader is set to return for the first time since SummerSlam 2021 next week on RAW.

Cena's return coincides with the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut. The former world champion's last match came against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

There's the possibility of Cena potentially returning to feud with an up-and-coming star and setting up a match for this year's SummerSlam. It's widely believed that US Champion Theory could be Cena's next opponent, as the two have teased it on social media over the last few months.

