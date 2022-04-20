"There's a certain heelish quality" - Bully Ray says top WWE babyface is a "borderline heel"

WWE legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) thinks that Cody Rhodes' character seems like a heel.

The second-generation star has been portrayed as a babyface in his current run in WWE and is the same character that he used in AEW previously. Rhodes seems to be a top babyface on RAW following his return to the promotion at WrestleMania.

On the latest Busted Open show, Bully Ray claimed that Cody Rhodes' promos and his appearance make him feel like a heel. The Hall of Famer argued that Rhodes' slow promos make it seem like he's talking down to the audience.

"Sometimes the way Cody talks - his tone, his inflection, his words. I think it's borderline heel. The suit, the way he carries himself, there's a certain heelish quality." [9:10 to 9:38]

He continued:

"I believe that Cody is a borderline heel because of the way he presents himself, the way he speaks, the rhythm in which he speaks. He almost talks too slow in a way that he's talking down on people." [9:49 to 10:07]

Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the show, said that Cody has great heel instincts, but disagreed with Bully Ray's argument that The American Nightmare's sounds like a heel. He stated that Rhodes' monotone voice may be the reason why he feels the way he does about the former TNT Champion.

Cody Rhodes didn't want to be a heel before his move to WWE

Rhodes stated in an interview during his spell with AEW that he'd rather retire from pro wrestling than be a heel.

"To go from a warm reception to an adversarial reception… I’ll retire before I become a heel. I’m not going to make decisions that are bad for our youth to see. That’s the challenge, how do I maintain where I’m at when the crowd wants to get a different flavour,” said Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is seen as the second biggest babyface on RAW, as per a recent report. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is reportedly the top babyface on the Red brand presently.

However, several pundits, such as Dave Meltzer, believe that a clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is one of the biggest matches WWE can make at present.

