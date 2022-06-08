Bully Ray says 2-time WWE Champion could feud with John Cena

John Cena could face former WWE Champion Seth Rollins when he returns to the company later this month, as per Bully Ray.

Rollins was recently in a feud with Cody Rhodes and faced The American Nightmare at three Premium Live Events. But with Rhodes now injured, The Visionary will need a new opponent on RAW.

On a recent Busted Open show, Bully Ray said that Seth Rollins could be a good heel for the returning John Cena to face.

"They're [WWE] going to have more change to programming and all hands on deck as they're going to get John Cena in 20 days in San Antonio. Not only have they turned Edge babyface last night [on RAW], they've now called in Cena. They've called a heavy-hitter. So, this is one of those situations where we have a major injury on our hands, a babyface that we had figured in on the long run, at the top of the card is not going to be here for a minimum of six months, what do we do?

"We need top-tier babyfaces. You can't just turn to Cena. They had to turn to Edge, they're bringing Cena back in, Seth might be a good top heel for Cena," said Bully Ray. [From 9:00 to 9:56]

The Hall of Famer also thinks that Edge will likely feud with Judgment Day after their assault on him on RAW.

When is John Cena returning to WWE?

Cena will return to the company on the June 27 edition of Monday Night RAW, where they will celebrate his 20 years in WWE.

The 16-time world champion is widely expected to face United States Champion Theory, who has teased a match against him on a number of occasions.

Cena even referenced the WWE Superstar in a recent social media video, where he stated that the US Champion needs an "Attitude Adjustment", possibly referring to his finishing move.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

