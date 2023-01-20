Bully Ray sends possible hint when breaking silence after D-Von Dudley's release from WWE

D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray have been around for a long time in the wrestling business, making history together as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Following D-Von's release from WWE earlier tonight, Bully Ray has now broken his silence and reacted on social media.

Earlier in the night, D-Von Dudley confirmed that he had been released by WWE. The Hall of Famer had been working with the company as a producer backstage since 2016, thus the sudden parting of ways came as a shock to many. Prior to his release, in recent months, Dudley had been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

After Dudley shared the news, his former tag team partner, Bully Ray, reacted on social media. He first retweeted his partner's confirmation of release with the "eyes" and the "thinking" emoji.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150 🤔 twitter.com/testifydvon/st… D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it's been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. 👀🤔 twitter.com/testifydvon/st…

He later shared a picture of the two of them holding multiple titles - all the ones that they had won over their long careers as a tag team together.

While Ray has not said so in words, it appears to be hinting at a potential reunion between the two, now that D-Von is no longer with WWE. Whether such a reunion occurs or not remains to be seen.

D-Von Dudley thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie following his release

In posts following his release, D-Von talked about how he had decided to part ways with WWE.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it's been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world.

D-Von then thanked Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince in a separate tweet.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon would mike to thank Vince , Paul(HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I'm very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!

Whether a reunion between the Dudley Boys occurs remains to be seen. Fans are definitely clamoring for a reunion between them already, and Bully Ray's posts seem to be hinting towards the same.

Would you like to see D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray re-unite outside WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

